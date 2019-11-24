Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Shows nose for goal
Mangiapane (nose) tallied a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.
Mangiapane didn't let a broken nose slow him down, ending the Flames' lengthy road-scoring drought with his tally at 1:01 of the third period. It's the fifth goal and ninth point of 2019-20 for the winger, who also has 29 shots on goal and 25 hits in 23 appearances. Mangiapane is continuing to battle with Michael Frolik for a job on the second line, but it's expected the former will see more of that role if he continues to produce solid offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.