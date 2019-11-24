Mangiapane (nose) tallied a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Mangiapane didn't let a broken nose slow him down, ending the Flames' lengthy road-scoring drought with his tally at 1:01 of the third period. It's the fifth goal and ninth point of 2019-20 for the winger, who also has 29 shots on goal and 25 hits in 23 appearances. Mangiapane is continuing to battle with Michael Frolik for a job on the second line, but it's expected the former will see more of that role if he continues to produce solid offense.