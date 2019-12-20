Mangiapane picked up an assist and a team-high four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Mangiapane started a slick passing sequence that ended with Matthew Tkachuk notching the opening goal at 7:34 of the first period. Despite his top-line usage, Mangiapane remains a depth scorer at best for the Flames -- he has 11 points, 47 shots and 33 hits in 35 outings this year.