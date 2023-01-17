Mangiapane produced an assist, four shots on goal and six hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

The six hits were a season high for the winger, who has started to contribute a bit more across the board lately. In January, Mangiapane has two goals, four helpers and a plus-3 rating through seven contests. He's up to 21 points, 95 shots, 62 hits and a minus-4 rating through 45 outings overall, though his recent work alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman bodes well for that trio in the second half of the campaign.