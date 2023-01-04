Mangiapane recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.
Mangiapane set up Mikael Backlund's breakaway tally in the third period. Over his last nine games, Mangiapane has been limited to just two assists, though he's added 23 shots on net. The 26-year-old is shooting just 8.8 percent this season compared to 18.9 percent last year -- that explains a large part of his drop in offense. He's at seven goals, nine helpers, 80 shots, 49 hits and a minus-7 rating while mainly working in a middle-six role through 39 outings.
