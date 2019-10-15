Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Slow start to 2019-20
Mangiapane has no points, eight shots and 11 hits through six games.
Mangiapane missed part of training camp as he held out for a new contract, which may be contributing to his slow start. Coach Bill Peters liked him enough to bump him up to the second line for a couple of games, but he wasn't able to generate any offense alongside Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk.
