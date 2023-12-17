Mangiapane notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

The helper was Mangiapane's second point over eight games in December. Despite the poor scoring numbers, he's retained a top-six role at even strength. Mangiapane has six goals, 10 assists, 48 shots on net, 33 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 30 contests overall. His lack of consistency on offense makes him a fringe option for standard fantasy formats, and he'd likely be off the radar completely if he gets moved down the lineup.