Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Mangiapane was limited to three assists over his last 14 games. His goal Tuesday wasn't that impactful, coming late in the third period, but it might get him on track going forward. The winger has had a difficult 2022-23 with 14 tallies, 35 points, 160 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-6 rating through 72 contests. He's shooting 8.8 percent, his worst rate since he came up empty in 10 games in 2017-18.