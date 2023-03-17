Mangiapane produced an assist and went plus-4 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Mangiapane couldn't beat Jonathan Quick on a rush in the third period, but his shot left an easy rebound for Tyler Toffoli to knock in. The helper snapped Mangiapane's 10-game point drought -- despite the slump, he was promoted to the Flames' top line in Thursday's line shuffle. The 26-year-old is up to 33 points, 154 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-5 rating through 69 contests.