Mangiapane scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Mangiapane's tally at 19:17 of the third period looked to be the game-winner until Mikael Granlund tied it for the Predators in the final second of regulation. With the marker, Mangiapane has five goals and four helpers over his last nine games. The 23-year-old winger has 28 points, 98 shots, 67 hits and a plus-5 rating in 63 outings this season. He's shown good chemistry with Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk -- the trio has lately been the engine of the Flames' offense.