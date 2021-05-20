Mangiapane scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Mangiapane stuffed home a rebound on the doorstep to give Calgary a 3-0 lead late in the opening period, his career-high 18th goal of the season. The 25-year-old closed out the year with points in each of his last five games and a goal in each of his last four, enabling him to match the career-high 32 points he produced in 2019-20.