Mangiapane scored his fourth goal of the season in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

While the opening goal came from the fourth line, the other five Flames' goals were from the second line, as Matthew Tkachuk notched a hat trick and Mikael Backlund added a pair. Mangiapane has seven points in 31 games this season in limited time, as he entered the night averaging 9:53 per game.