Mangiapane scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

The Flames have just three goals over the last three games, but Mangiapane's scored two of them. He's one of the few Flames' skaters who's doing his part offensively. The 24-year-old is up to six goals, nine points, 26 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 18 appearances. Mangiapane will likely continue to see top-six minutes while head coach Geoff Ward figures out how to spark his team's offense again.