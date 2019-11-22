Play

Mangiapane practiced in a full face shield Friday after sustaining a broken nose against St. Louis on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The fact that Mangiapane was on the ice bodes well for his availability versus Philadelphia on Saturday, though he wasn't included in line rushes. If the Toronto native does miss any time, it will likely be Tobias Rieder who slots into the lineup in his stead.

