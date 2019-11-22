Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Suffers broken nose
Mangiapane practiced in a full face shield Friday after sustaining a broken nose against St. Louis on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The fact that Mangiapane was on the ice bodes well for his availability versus Philadelphia on Saturday, though he wasn't included in line rushes. If the Toronto native does miss any time, it will likely be Tobias Rieder who slots into the lineup in his stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.