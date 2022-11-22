Mangiapane notched an assist and fired three shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Mangiapane helped out on a Rasmus Andersson tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Mangiapane has a goal and two helpers over his last six games, but his offense remains fairly inconsistent despite a top-six role. He's up to seven points, 35 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-6 rating through 18 contests, and he's yet to record a multi-point effort this season.