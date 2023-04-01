Mangiapane posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Mangiapane has picked up the pace on offense with two goals and three assists over his last eight games. Prior to that stretch, he endured a 10-game point drought. Mangiapane is up to 37 points (15 tallies, 22 helpers), 171 shots on net, 83 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 76 appearances. He should continue to be a solid supporting scorer in a top-line role.