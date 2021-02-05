Mangiapane scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

A threaded pass from Juuso Valimaki allowed Mangiapane to tip in the Flames' lone goal at 19:04 of the first period. Mangiapane has struggled to start 2020-21, as he has three points, 14 shots and a minus-1 rating through 10 contests. He's spent most of the season playing on the right wing, but he switched back to his natural left wing Thursday with Sam Bennett a healthy scratch. More time on the left side could help Mangiapane break his early slump.