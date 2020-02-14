Mangiapane picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

The two-assist game put Mangiapane over the 20-point mark for the first time in his three-year career. He's up to 10 tallies, 11 helpers, 82 shots and 59 hits through 57 contests. The 23-year-old's modest scoring and physicality could make him useful in deeper formats.