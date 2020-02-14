Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Two assists in blowout
Mangiapane picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.
The two-assist game put Mangiapane over the 20-point mark for the first time in his three-year career. He's up to 10 tallies, 11 helpers, 82 shots and 59 hits through 57 contests. The 23-year-old's modest scoring and physicality could make him useful in deeper formats.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Helps out on power play•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Contributes helper•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Ripples twine twice•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Sets up opening tally•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Career night in win•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Gets ball rolling Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.