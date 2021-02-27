Mangiapane scored a short-handed goal and an even-strength assist while adding four shots, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The shortie was his sixth goal in the last 11 games, but remarkably the helper was his first during that stretch. On the season, Mangiapane has a solid eight goals and 12 points in 22 contests.