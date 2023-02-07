Mangiapane tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Mangiapane assisted on Blake Coleman's tally in the first period before scoring in the third, deflecting a feed from Noah Hanifin past Jaroslav Halak to tie the game 3-3. Mangiapane now has seven points (two goals, five assists) over his last five contests. The 26-year-old winger is up to 11 goals and 17 assists through 51 games this season.