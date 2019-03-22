Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Two points Thursday
Mangiapane scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
Mangiapane and linemates Derek Ryan and Garnet Hathaway each had two points in the contest. Mangiapane is at 10 points (six goals, four helpers) in 36 appearances, with five of his points coming in the last nine games. With Sam Bennett (upper body) getting injured again in the contest, Mangiapane could be in line to move up to the third line again.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...