Mangiapane scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Mangiapane and linemates Derek Ryan and Garnet Hathaway each had two points in the contest. Mangiapane is at 10 points (six goals, four helpers) in 36 appearances, with five of his points coming in the last nine games. With Sam Bennett (upper body) getting injured again in the contest, Mangiapane could be in line to move up to the third line again.