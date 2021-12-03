Mangiapane scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Mangiapane went pointless during a three-game home stand, then got on the scoresheet twice in the first period of Thursday's road game. The winger is up to 16 goals (five on the power play), three assists, 58 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 23 contests. His road success is a little strange, especially compared to his lack of production back in Calgary, but he's still on pace for a career year.