Mangiapane recently had surgery on his left shoulder, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Perhaps the shoulder issue played a role in his shooting percentage cratering from 18.9 percent in 2021-22 to 9.3 percent this year. The 27-year-old winger still finished with 43 points in 82 contests. At this time, it's unclear if he'll be fully recovered from the surgery in time for training camp in the fall.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Offers assist Wednesday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Reaches 40 points with late surge•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Nets power-play goal vs. Anaheim•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Supplies helper•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Provides goal in win over LA•