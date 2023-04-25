Mangiapane recently had surgery on his left shoulder, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Perhaps the shoulder issue played a role in his shooting percentage cratering from 18.9 percent in 2021-22 to 9.3 percent this year. The 27-year-old winger still finished with 43 points in 82 contests. At this time, it's unclear if he'll be fully recovered from the surgery in time for training camp in the fall.