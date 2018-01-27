Mangiapane will return to Calgary after the NHL's All-Star break, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Mangiapane was replaced on the AHL's All-Star roster as the key indication that he'll rejoin the Flames for Tuesday's home game against the Golden Knights. Known for his quickness and smooth skating ability, Mangiapane has eight hits an four blocked shots through his first eight NHL games, but that first NHL point has been elusive.