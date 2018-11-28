The Maple Leafs traded Nielsen to the Flames in exchange for Morgan Klimchuk.

Nielsen's a rugged defenseman with 68 points and 237 PIM over 152 AHL games, as he has yet to suit up in the NHL since being drafted by the Leafs in the third round of the 2015 NHL draft. A change of scenery may suit Nielsen, but he'll likely start out in AHL Stockton.