Mantha signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Calgary on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Mantha produced 23 goals and 44 points in 74 regular-season contests between Vegas and Washington in 2023-24. The 29-year-old forward will be a middle-six option for the Flames in the upcoming campaign.
