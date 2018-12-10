Flames' Anthony Peluso: Back to riding buses
Peluso was sent down to AHL Stockton on Monday.
Peluso was pointless in Sunday's game but did finish with seven penalty minutes. He'll report back to AHL Stockton where the 6-foot-3 winger has posted a goal and four points in 16 games this season.
