Peluso signed a one-year contract with the Flames on Tuesday.

According to CapFriendly, this is a two-way contract for the 29-year-old winger, so it's far from a guarantee that Peluso will see enough time at hockey's highest level to make a tangible fantasy impact. Besides, he has just 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) through 144 career contests after stints with Jets and Capitals, respectively.