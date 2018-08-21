Flames' Anthony Peluso: Latches on with Calgary
Peluso signed a one-year contract with the Flames on Tuesday.
According to CapFriendly, this is a two-way contract for the 29-year-old winger, so it's far from a guarantee that Peluso will see enough time at hockey's highest level to make a tangible fantasy impact. Besides, he has just 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) through 144 career contests after stints with Jets and Capitals, respectively.
