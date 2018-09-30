Flames' Anthony Peluso: Waived for assignment
Peluso was waived by the Flames on Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Peluso, who played with the Capitals last year, was an offseason addition for the Flames. He's a scrappy winger with 277 hits and 213 PIM through 144 NHL games, so the Flames could recall him if they need a physical spark.
