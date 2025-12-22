Sergeev stopped 52 of 53 shots in AHL Calgary's 2-1 win over San Diego on Sunday.

Sergeev made a fantastic first impression in his AHL debut. He was called up from ECHL Rapid City on Dec. 13, and a performance like this one could help him stay in the AHL a while. He started the season 6-6-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 12 games for Rapid City. Sergeev is a seventh-round pick from 2021 and will likely need multiple years of development in the minors before he's ready to push for an NHL job.