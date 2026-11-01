Sergeev stopped 28 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

It was the second half of a back-to-back, with travel and against one of the toughest offenses in the league. Sergeev understandably wasn't able to do much in that situation, taking a loss in his second career start in the NHL. He's set to serve as Dustin Wolf's backup while Devin Cooley (lower body) is out, but don't expect much out of Sergeev when he starts. It'll likely be Wolf between the pipes against his hometown team when the Flames visit the Sharks on Monday.