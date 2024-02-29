Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round pick and a conditional 2026 third-round pick, were traded from the Stars to the Flames on Wednesday in exchange for Chris Tanev, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Grushnikov is in his first North American season, logging five points over 44 games with AHL Texas this season. The 20-year-old, left-shot defenseman had 29 points over 121 regular-season games and another seven points in 25 playoff outings with OHL Hamilton over the previous two seasons. Grushnikov's long-term fantasy outlook isn't great -- he's a stay-at-home defenseman and hasn't developed a sudden scoring knack during his development.