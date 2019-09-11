Flames' Artyom Zagidulin: Earns shutout in rookie camp

Zagidulin stopped all 31 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Oilers' prospects.

Zagidulin needed to be at the top of his game. His save in overtime sparked a rush the other way that ended in Matthew Phillips' game-winning goal. The Russian goalie posted a career 1.78 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 40 games split between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Kunlun Red Star of the KHL. While David Rittich and Cam Talbot are expected to patrol the crease for the Flames this season, Zagidulin will likely compete with Jon Gillies and Tyler Parsons for games with AHL Stockton.