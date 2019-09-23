Flames' Artyom Zagidulin: Heading to bus league
Zagidulin was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Zagidulin didn't give a goal during the preaseason -- he had a 31-save shutout in a prospect game and stopped all 15 shots he faced in a period and a half of action in a 4-3 win over the Canucks. Zagidulin will join a crowded crease competition with AHL Stockton, as he, Tyler Parsons and Nick Schneider will be trying to unseat Jon Gillies for playing time in the minors. Zagidulin's early success in North America is encouraging, and if he can keep it going, he could become the third goalie in the organization's pecking order.
