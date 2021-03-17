Zagidulin was promoted to the taxi squad Wednesday.
Zagidulin will get some time with the big club, while Louis Domingue moves to AHL Stockton in a corresponding move. It's unlikely Zagidulin will be needed for NHL ice time.
