Flames' Artyom Zagidulin: Procures entry-level deal
Zagidulin signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Tuesday.
The Flames have beefed up their organizational depth chart among goalies with the addition of Zagidulin, who inks his first NHL contract after his career beginnings in Russia for Magnitogorsk of the MHL/KHL. It's far too early to start talking about his fantasy potential, but the Flames' netminder situation hasn't exactly been fluid over the years, and he could be an option for the big club if injuries strike in 2019-20.
