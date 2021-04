Zagidulin was added to the taxi squad Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The 25-year-old netminder made his NHL debut in February, allowing two goals on 11 shots in relief. The Flames traded David Rittich to Toronto on Sunday, so Zagidulin will be the No. 3 goaltender and spend most of his time on the taxi squad. He owns a .911 save percentage and 2.86 GAA in six AHL games this season.