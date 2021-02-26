Zagidulin stopped nine of 11 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Senators.

Zagidulin relieved David Rittich just over seven minutes into the second period with the Flames already trailing 4-1. He allowed a pair of goals by Ottawa's Colin White in the second period, the first of which he'd likely want to have back. White released a soft shot at the bottom of the circle -- his follow through was partially impeded by the stick of Noah Hanifin -- but the puck still somehow snuck past Zagidulin. It was the first NHL appearance for the 25-year-old netminder, who was elevated from the taxi squad earlier in the week.