Zagidulin's loan with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL is over as the 25-year-old netminder is set to attend training camp.

Zagidulin isn't particularly likely to make the Opening Night roster -- the other four goalies that will join the team in camp all have NHL experience. It's been a struggle for Zagidulin, who has a 1-3-0 record with a 4.24 GAA and an .869 save percentage through five games in his native country. He'll likely end up with AHL Stockton when the minor league's season starts in February.