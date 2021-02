Zagidulin was promoted from the taxi squad ahead of Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This move comes in response to Jacob Markstrom being ruled out for Monday's game. In turn, David Rittich will serve as the starter, while Zagidulin dreses as the backup. Zagidulin, 25, has a long track record of success in the KHL, but he registered an .898 save percentage over 30 AHL games last year.