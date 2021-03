Zagidulin was sent down to AHL Stockton on Thursday.

Zagidulin made his NHL debut while with the parent club, stopping nine of 11 shots in a relief appearance versus the Senators. The Russian netminder should take on a workhorse role with the Heat, but he's probably not going to return to the Flames' active roster unless Jacob Markstrom (upper body) or David Rittich suffer an injury. In a corresponding move, Markstrom was activated from injured reserve Thursday.