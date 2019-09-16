Flames' Artyom Zagidulin: Starting Monday in Victoria
Zagidulin will start Monday's split-squad preseason contest versus the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Zagidulin will split the game with Tyler Parsons. Both goalies are expected to be competing for the starting job with AHL Stockton this season. Zagidulin previously posted a 31-save shutout in a prospect camp game versus the Oilers' rookies.
