Flames' Artyom Zagidulin: Starting often in bus league
Zagidulin has a 4-1-0 record with a 3.29 GAA and an .889 save percentage in five starts with AHL Stockton.
Zagidulin's five starts vastly outnumber just one for last year's starter Jon Gillies. Zagidulin had an excellent preseason, and the Russian netminder seems to be carving out a big role in the minors. He isn't likely to be a factor at the NHL level this season as long as David Rittich and Cam Talbot stay healthy.
