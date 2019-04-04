Czarnik managed an assist and a blocked shot in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Czarnik has stayed in the lineup while the Flames rest bigger-name players, and he's picked up one helper in each of his last four games. For the year, he's at 18 points in 53 games, which isn't enough to interest most fantasy owners despite it being a career high for the undrafted 27-year-old.