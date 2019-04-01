Flames' Austin Czarnik: Dishes 10th assist
Czarnik registered an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Czarnik has assists in consecutive games, bringing him to 16 points in 51 games this season. The third-line winger isn't known for a physical edge, but he has collected six of his 10 hits this year in his last four outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...