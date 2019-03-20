Flames' Austin Czarnik: Dishes pair of helpers
Czarnik provided two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Czarnik set a new career high in points with 14 (six goals, eight helpers) after the two-point effort. Czarnik has found a home in the bottom-six for the Flames this season, although he does see some power-play time on the second unit, where he's picked up two of his assists this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...