Czarnik provided two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Czarnik set a new career high in points with 14 (six goals, eight helpers) after the two-point effort. Czarnik has found a home in the bottom-six for the Flames this season, although he does see some power-play time on the second unit, where he's picked up two of his assists this year.

