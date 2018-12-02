Flames' Austin Czarnik: Drops from lineup
Czarnik won't play in Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Czarnik has been a healthy scratch often this year and has four points in 17 games. His spot on the third line will be filled by Andrew Mangiapane, who is making his season debut.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...