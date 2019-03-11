Flames' Austin Czarnik: Earns assist in 100th game
Czarnik picked up a helper on the power play in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Czarnik celebrated his 100th game by helping to set up Mikael Backlund's second goal of the game. The undrafted 26-year-old has six goals and six assists in 41 games in his first season in Calgary, recently finding a home on the third line with Sam Bennett and Mark Jankowski. He's not likely to make much of a fantasy impact over the remainder of the season.
