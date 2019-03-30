Czarnik picked up a helper on the man advantage in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

The helper puts Czarnik at 15 points in 50 contests, both of which are career highs for the 26-year-old forward. Three of his nine assists this season have come on the power play, and he's averaged 1:26 per game in power-play time over 14 games in March.