Czarnik has exited the bubble in Edmonton to attend to a family matter.
If and when Czarnik re-enters the bubble, he'll need to self-quarantine for four days, which means he'll miss Calgary's next three games at a minimum. The 27-year-old pivot has yet to draw into the lineup this postseason, so there's no reason for fantasy players to track his status.
