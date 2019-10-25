Czarnik suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against Florida and won't return.

It's unclear how Czarnik picked up the injury, but the injury occurred very late in the second period. With the 26-year-old missing the remainder of the game, the team will continue with 11 forwards, and Sam Bennett is likely to get the call should there be any power-play time. Czarnik should be classified as day-to-day until more specifics surface regarding the injury.